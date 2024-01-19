Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with assault

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – An employee with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with misdemeanor simple assault, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee, who hasn’t been named by the sheriff’s office, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into an incident that occurred while the member was off duty.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, due to the complaint being made against a member of the office, the criminal investigation was referred to the Virginia State Police while FCSO conducts their own internal investigation into the allegations.