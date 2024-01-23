Patrick County teen defies the odds after devastating car crash

PATRICK CO., Va. – After only a little more than one month in the hospital, Lauren Worley is awake and acting like her old self.

“She should not be here and she’s pulling me into the bed and hugging me,” said Chris Worley, Lauren Worley’s father. “Lauren is Lauren. Her personality – she’s got jokes ... I mean she makes fun of me every day. It’s pretty comical to watch. "

Lauren Worley and her boyfriend Micah Underwood were involved in a devastating crash on Route 8 in Patrick County on December 16.

Since the crash, she has shocked doctors.

“She’s had an incredible recovery since she’s got here,” said Jake Gillen, a trauma doctor at Carilion Roanoke Memorial. “She came in as one of the sickest patients in our hospital on death’s door.”

Her father and doctors said every day she continues to defy the odds.

“He doesn’t have any medical explanation on how good she has recovered,” Chris said.

Lauren has been talking, walking some, and even got the chance to see her boyfriend, Micah.

“There are times throughout the day she talks to you like she’s never even been in an accident which is amazing,” Chris said.

“Being young and healthy is an advantage for her and she’s really done better than expected,” Gillen said.

Through all the bad days, there have been some good.

“There’s been so many, Thomas, I mean, she opened her eyes,” said Chris. “Probably the best day was when the brain swelling went down and she opened her eyes for the first time.”

Lauren’s dad said the next steps are to head to Charlotte where Lauren will have a few weeks of physical therapy.

He said Lauren would be back home before we knew it.

“They say a few weeks of that and then we’ll start back to outpatient,” Chris said.

Since the beginning, Chris said he would love to see Lauren walk for graduation. Now, he said that is possible along with much more.

“I think she might go to the prom,” Chris said. “she might even go to two of them, I don’t even know. I’ll buy her two prom dresses if it gets to that.”

The Worleys said the amount of support shown to their family through this has been humbling.

They said they believe the support and prayer no doubt aided in Lauren’s recovery.