‘Parents need to be parents’: Ways to protect your children from online predators

This week, 10 News has followed two separate incidents of school employees involved in sexual misconduct cases with students.

A teacher’s aide at Andrew Lewis Middle School was arrested for taking indecent liberties with a child.

And a William Fleming High School counselor and coach pleaded guilty to the same crime.

This is why we’re working for you to share ways to protect your children from predators online and in day-to-day life.

Safe Surfin’ Foundation, an organization focused on educating children and parents about the dangers of the internet, believes there are more cases involving predators, along with more victims coming forward.

“Both! They are not being reported enough which is why it’s very important we get educational programs into the school so kids know if they are being approached either by a teacher or online. And once they identify something is not right, they need to know what to do about it,” said Safe Surfin’ Executive Director and President, Eddie Worth.

For parents, there are simple ways you can protect your family.

“As far as parents, be a parent. Take a look at their phones, their iPads, check their Snapchats and who they are talking to. Some kids still use Facebook believe it or not. Check all their social media to see who they’re talking to,” said Worth.