ROANOKE, Va. – Attention skaters in Roanoke: The skatepark located under the Wasena Bridge in Roanoke will soon be moving.

In preparation for the demolition and replacement of the Wasena Bridge, parts of the skatepark will be temporarily moved to Morningside Park beginning in early March.

Then, later this year, construction of a new skatepark in Wasena will begin.