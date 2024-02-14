Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee found guilty of sexually abusing young girl seeks acquittal

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee who was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl is seeking an acquittal or alternatively, a new trial.

As we previously reported, Justin Sigmon was on a cruise with his family when a witness reported observing Sigmon molesting a girl under ten years old, according to online court documents submitted by the FBI.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Investigators said there is also video recorded by the witness and surveillance video of the incident that allegedly took place in the dining room area of the ship.

Sigmon was found guilty on Nov. 17, 2023. His original sentencing date was set for Jan. 12, but that was pushed.

The new sentencing date has yet to be determined.