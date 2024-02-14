56º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee found guilty of sexually abusing young girl seeks acquittal

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Crime
Justin Sigmon, 47, charged with abusive sexual contact. (Broward Co. Sheriff’s Office) (WSLS)

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee who was found guilty of sexually abusing a young girl is seeking an acquittal or alternatively, a new trial.

As we previously reported, Justin Sigmon was on a cruise with his family when a witness reported observing Sigmon molesting a girl under ten years old, according to online court documents submitted by the FBI.

[READ MORE: Former Franklin County Sheriff’s Office employee charged with sexually abusing young girl]

Investigators said there is also video recorded by the witness and surveillance video of the incident that allegedly took place in the dining room area of the ship.

Sigmon was found guilty on Nov. 17, 2023. His original sentencing date was set for Jan. 12, but that was pushed.

The new sentencing date has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email