Danville requests funding for Dan River Falls white water rafting facility

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville has requested state funding to add a white water rafting facility at Dan River Falls.

The facility will be called White Mill Whitewater Channel and will be used for both recreation and as a first responder training facility.

According to the budget amendment, the city will need to match $3 million, from non-state funds.

As we’ve previously reported, the city was awarded $5 million in 2022 to revitalize the White Mill from the state as part of the Commonwealth’s Industrial Revitalization Funds.