Roanoke City School Board votes to approve contract with Zum for student transportation

ROANOKE, Va. – In a special session Tuesday night, the Roanoke City School Board voted unanimously to approve a contract with Zum for student transportation.

The recent transportation survey for parents and guardians highlighted the needs of the community when it came to getting students to school.

“I wanted to thank also the community for speaking up and definitely wanted to continue to promote the community’s voice and opinion because that is important.”

The transportation survey is open until Feb. 28. Click here to take the survey.