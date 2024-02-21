37º
Join Insider

Local News

Roanoke City School Board votes to approve contract with Zum for student transportation

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke City School Board, Transportation, Education, Safety
In a special session Tuesday night, the Roanoke City School Board voted unanimously to approve a contract with Zum for student transportation.

ROANOKE, Va. – In a special session Tuesday night, the Roanoke City School Board voted unanimously to approve a contract with Zum for student transportation.

The recent transportation survey for parents and guardians highlighted the needs of the community when it came to getting students to school.

“I wanted to thank also the community for speaking up and definitely wanted to continue to promote the community’s voice and opinion because that is important.”

The transportation survey is open until Feb. 28. Click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter