Community mourns 14-year-old boy killed in shooting during candlelight vigil

PEARISBURG, Va. – A juvenile is facing charges in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Lee Fain. A month after his tragic death, hearts are heavy in Giles County as a candlelight vigil was held in his honor.

A whole community singing happy birthday, under the soft glow of makeshift candlelight.

Saturday, a community gathers in mourning, to remember 14-year-old Lee Fain whose future was tragically cut short.

“We wanted to play paintball on his birthday, but we never got to, of course, so seeing those balloons away and hearing everyone cheer for him really made the difference,” Christian Travis, Lee’s best friend said.

Lee would have turned 15 on Thursday, Feb. 22 — instead, his loved ones gathered at a Pearisburg basketball court where Lee used to play.

Understandably his mom and sister did not want to talk on camera, but Lee’s best friend Christian Travis describes him as caring and always a great friend.

“It almost feels like I’m back at square one. I don’t know what to do anymore, I’d get on the game with him, if I was going through anything I’d just call, he was my go-to,” Travis said.

Christian reminisced of the times spent running around their small town of Pearisburg, now he battles the overwhelming sense of emptiness after losing his best friend.

“I’ve been there with him, whether it be the library, every store in town, walking down the streets, hanging out with friends, I used to do everything with him, so no matter where I go, it’s not the same as it was with him,” Travis said.