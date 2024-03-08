Trial date set for mother of two-year-old Harper Mitchell

Amanda Mitchell now facing murder charges in Harper Mitchell's death (Credit: New River Valley Regional Jail)

A trial date has been set for the mother of Harper Mitchell, a two-year-old girl who died in 2020 from blunt force head trauma, according to the medical examiner.

The trial for Amanda Mitchell, who’s facing several charges in connection to Harper’s death, is set for Sept. 4, 2024. The trial is slated to last for three days.

As we’ve previously reported, Amanda Mitchell was charged with two counts of felony homicide, one count of child abuse and neglect, one count of cruelty and injury to children, and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

In April 2023, Andrew Byrd was convicted of the young girl’s murder. In October, Byrd was given the maximum two consecutive life sentences in prison for the murder of Harper Mitchell.