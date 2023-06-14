Mother of two-year-old Harper Mitchell now facing murder charges

The mother of two-year-old Harper Mitchell is facing several charges, now including murder, according to court documents.

Two-year-old Harper Mitchell died in 2020 from blunt force head trauma, according to the medical examiner.

Amanda Mitchell is now facing additional charges, according to court documents: two counts of murder, one count of child abuse and neglect, one count of cruelty and injury to children, and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

She had not previously faced murder charges – Mitchell was facing three counts of abusing a child or disregarding life, and three counts of child cruelty, injury, or labor, as we reported previously.

Mitchell was expected to enter a plea for the charges in connection with Harper’s death on September 18 at 9:30 a.m., officials said. The case has been continued several times since late 2020.

In April, Andrew Byrd was convicted of the young girl’s murder. He is set to be sentenced on Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. Byrd was dating Harper’s mother at the time of the child’s death.