New winery coming to Bedford County near Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new winery is coming to Bedford County.

Wind Vineyards, which already has a location in Tappahannock, will be opening a second location.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

It will be located on 60 acres of land off of Moneta Road near Smith Mountain Lake.

The vineyard makes their own wine from growing the grapes to bottling the wine, all on site.

They offer over 30 varieties of wine, some even award-winning.

“We have everything from some of the finest, driest wines you’ll ever taste. All the way down to wines that are more Kool-Aid-like,” said co-owner, Tyler Wind.

Not only will there be a tasting room and a vineyard, but also fun for everyone including live music, festivals and even monster truck shows.

Wind said they hope to start welcoming customers this summer.