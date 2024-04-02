Man convicted of Blacksburg hookah lounge murder sentenced

Jamel Flint to serve 65 years in prison for his role in a murder at a Blacksburg hookah lounge. (Western Virginia Regional Jail)

The man convicted of murder at a Blacksburg hookah lounge will serve 65 years in prison.

Jamel Flint was sentenced to 103 years with 38 years suspended.

Recommended Videos

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

As we’ve previously reported, police said Flint was responsible for a 2022 shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge that left 18-year-old Isiah O. Robinson, a student at Patrick Henry High School dead and four others hospitalized.

In September 2023, a Montgomery County jury found Flint guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.