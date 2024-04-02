Man convicted of Blacksburg hookah lounge murder sentenced

The man convicted of murder at a Blacksburg hookah lounge will serve 65 years in prison.
Jamel Flint was sentenced to 103 years with 38 years suspended.
As we’ve previously reported, police said Flint was responsible for a 2022 shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge that left 18-year-old Isiah O. Robinson, a student at Patrick Henry High School dead and four others hospitalized.
In September 2023, a Montgomery County jury found Flint guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.