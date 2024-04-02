Trial date set for mother facing charges in 12-year-old Lynchburg girl’s death

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A trial date has been set for the mother of Malaysia Solomon, the 12-year-old Lynchburg girl who was shot and killed in her home back in February 2023.
The jury trial for Karita Winston has been set for Dec. 3, 2024 at 9 a.m. and is slated to last one day.
As we’ve previously reported, Solomon’s mom, Karita Winston and Solomon’s 16-year-old brother were charged in connection with the incident.
Winston was charged with child abuse or neglect causing serious injury, disregard for human life and child endangerment.
Soloman’s brother was charged with involuntary manslaughter.