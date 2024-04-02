71º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Trial date set for mother facing charges in 12-year-old Lynchburg girl’s death

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Crime, Shooting
Solomon’s mom, Karita Winston and Solomon’s 16-year-old brother are now behind bars more than a year after the incident occurred. (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A trial date has been set for the mother of Malaysia Solomon, the 12-year-old Lynchburg girl who was shot and killed in her home back in February 2023.

The jury trial for Karita Winston has been set for Dec. 3, 2024 at 9 a.m. and is slated to last one day.

Recommended Videos

As we’ve previously reported, Solomon’s mom, Karita Winston and Solomon’s 16-year-old brother were charged in connection with the incident.

Winston was charged with child abuse or neglect causing serious injury, disregard for human life and child endangerment.

Soloman’s brother was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email