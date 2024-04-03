🌧️PIN IT: Share your weather pics with us for a chance to be a part of our forecast

Wanna be a part of our forecast? Send pics of weather conditions near you via Pin It at wsls.com!

April showers bring May showers, and we’re kicking off the new month with just that and a bit more.

From warmth and storms to high wind and snow, this week is sure to keep you on your toes as we’ll see a little bit of everything.

Recommended Videos

That’s why Your Local Weather Authority is hard at work, bringing you continuous coverage throughout the day so you’ll know exactly what to expect as damaging storms continue to move through our region.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

We would love for you to be a part of the conversation! Want to help keep our viewers weather-aware? If it is safe to do so, grab your phone, snap a picture of weather conditions in your neck of the woods and send it to us through Pin It for a chance to be featured during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

It could also even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on Virginia Today, which airs on weekday mornings.

Wondering how that works? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video

Choose “Weather” as the channel

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit

Once you’ve done that, your photo should appear in our weather gallery below:

See More For a detailed look at Monday’s forecast, click here. Be sure to stay weather-aware today by downloading our free 10 News weather app for updates on the forecast. Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.