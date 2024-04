FOREST, Va. – The Forest Fire Department were dispatched to a home early Sunday morning for reports of smoke.

When crews arrived, they owner of the home told them the fire was located on an electric scooter.

Crews quickly confirmed the fire was out and did not impact the home.

Two people from the home were transported to Lynchburg General Emergency Room for smoke inhalation.

The fire is being investigated by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office.