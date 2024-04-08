You can zipline while watching the solar eclipse at Roanoke County’s Explore Park

ROANOKE, VA – You’re probably wondering where you can watch history as darkness transcends with the solar eclipse on Monday afternoon. If so, there are several places you can go to with friends and family.

One of those places is Explore Park. Parks and Recreation is hosting this event, which kicks off today at 1 p.m. Your little ones will have the chance to take part in Parks and Recreation’s Treetop Quest at its Explore Park. After they are done climbing and zip-lining, they will have the chance to watch the solar eclipse with their families at 3 p.m.

“We’re just looking for folks to have a good time out here. Not only learn about the solar eclipse while being out here at a great outdoor venue like Explore Park but also be able to take in the amenities, such as Treetop Quest or the hiking and biking trails that we have here that are open throughout the season,” said Alex North with Parks and Recreation.

Staff will also be there to teach you about the eclipse. You do need to register, and anyone who registers will also receive a free pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses.

In the meantime, the Roanoke City Library is hosting a viewing party at Peter Pan Park through its Main Branch Library at 2:30 p.m. There will also be snacks and of course, free solar eclipse viewing glasses.

“We’ll be having it at our Peter Pan Playground, so the kids can run around and see their eclipse. This is their last chance to see one for 20 years, especially in Virginia. The sun will be here about 90% covered but anybody can show up,” said Services Librarian Jeffrey Wood with the Roanoke Public Libraries.

Other branches will host a special solar eclipse storytime.

There’s also an event taking place at the Science Museum of Western Virginia at 2 p.m.

There is a planetarium show that you do need to register for and buy tickets for in advance. Afterward, everyone is welcome to go to the rooftop where there will be science experiments.

Planetarium Director Chris Savage with the Science Museum of Western Virginia said he hopes people can take away from the eclipse that science happens around us every single day.

“Eclipses themselves are fairly unique or fairly rare, but the fact that there is good science around us every day and just kind of help them foster that curiosity in kind of critical insight to the world around them,” said Savage.