48 arrested, $5 million in drugs off the streets from local task force

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force started about two years ago and is credited with taking more than 12 lbs. of fentanyl plus other illegal drugs off the streets. It has an estimated total street value of more than $5 million. addition, 207 illegal firearms have also been seized.

48 people have been arrested on multiple drugs and gun violations, according to Virginia State Police. They report convictions leading to sentences totaling almost 700 years.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is made up of Roanoke City Police, Roanoke County Police, Salem City Police, Vinton Police, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office.

As we reported, in January 33 lbs. of legal marijuana was confiscated from a suitcase at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport as part of this program, according to Virginia State Police.

In February, a Roanoke man was arrested after police found more than $185,000 of illegal drugs. Police say a chase started with Marcello Steelman, 33, when he wouldn’t pull over. A search warrant served at his home later found drugs and guns there.

“The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force has clearly made a disruption in the illicit drug trade in Roanoke and the surrounding areas,” says Lt. Col. Timothy D. Lyon, Director of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “This is truly just the beginning of what we will continue to accomplish for our communities. All of the partnering agencies remain committed to taking even more dangerous drugs and dealers off of the streets.”

State police say since the multi-agency task force was established July 1, 2022, through the end of March 2024, the task force has seized the following:

Fentanyl: 12 lbs., with an estimated street value of over $534,000

Cocaine: 48 lbs., with an estimated street value of more than $2.1 million

Methamphetamine: 124 lbs., with an estimated street value of over $2.8 million

Marijuana: 163 lbs., with an estimated street value of more than $660,000

“The work that the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force does is instrumental in keeping our community safe,” said Roanoke Police Chief Scott Booth. “Not only have their actions kept the City of Roanoke a safe place to live and work, but the entire Roanoke Valley has benefitted from their tremendous accomplishments. I am incredibly proud of this team, and our community should know that these officers are dedicated to interrupting violent crime and the distribution of illegal narcotics in our neighborhoods.”

The task force’s investigative efforts have also resulted in the apprehension of 208 fugitives.