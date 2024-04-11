Roanoke man arrested, charged after vehicle pursuit from Franklin County to Roanoke County

Travis Devon Pryor, 40 years old, of Roanoke, has been arrested and charged after leading Franklin County deputies on a chase.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged after leading Franklin County deputies on a high-speed chase through Franklin County and into Roanoke County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said on Thursday night shortly before 7 p.m., deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Tahoe that had a license plate tag that did not match the one on file. However, the driver, later identified as 40-year-old Travis Devon Pryor, of Roanoke, didn’t stop and proceeded to speed away from deputies, leading to a pursuit.

Law enforcement then continued after the vehicle through Franklin County and into Roanoke County but had to end the pursuit due to heavy traffic in the area.

After further investigation, deputies located that same Chevrolet Tahoe was located in the rear parking lot of a business in Roanoke County. After entering the business, authorities located Pryor and arrested him.

Pryor was arrested and charged with:

Franklin County: Felony Eluding Reckless Driving Driving while License Revoked Altered/Forged License Plates

Roanoke County: Resisting Arrest Intentional Damage of Property over $1000

Botetourt County: Failure to Appear (outstanding warrant)



Pryor is being held at the Franklin County Jail without bond, the sheriff’s office said.