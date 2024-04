BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Project leaders say they’re now in the planning phase of a 26-mile-long trail set for Botetourt and Craig Counties.

The trail is planned to run from New Castle to Eagle Rock.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

People in the area may notice VDOT doing some maintenance and surveying in the area now and over the summer.

VDOT said this will make the design phase easier.

They haven’t begun construction yet, as they’re still figuring out where funding will come from.