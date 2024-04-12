TSA reminds people about firearm safety before heading to the airport

ROANOKE, Va. – Over 1,500 firearms have been caught nationwide through airport security checkpoints so far this year.

One was caught at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport just last week—a loaded 9mm gun. If caught with a firearm, you will receive TSA civil penalties and criminal charges from law enforcement.

TSA officials said before heading to the airport, empty out your luggage and start from scratch when packing, this way you know exactly what you have in your bag.

“The majority of people who are caught with guns at checkpoints tell us that they forgot that they had their gun with them. So, our take on that is that responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times. That’s critical, that’s critical to safety and security so responsible gun owners need to know where their gun is at all times,” Lisa Farbstein, TSA spokesperson said.

TSA officials tell us if you want to have your gun at your destination, you can declare the gun and pack the unloaded gun in a locked hard-sided case and send it as if you are checking a bag.

For more rules and information on transporting guns and ammunition, click here.