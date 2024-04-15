Roanoke County house fire displaces six people

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Six people are displaced after a house fire in North Roanoke County.

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to reports of a house fire on Sunday evening in the 6400 block of Pinetree Lane.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the split-level home.

Officials said there were three people home at the time of the fire and all escaped safely.

One person was treated on scene by EMS, but did not require further treatment.

Six people live at the home and all of whom will be displaced by this fire, according to officials.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire and the cost of the damage.