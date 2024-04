BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshals Service-Roanoke Division held a press conference to announce the arrest of fugitive Michael D. Hightower, Jr. T.

This press conference highlighted the work to apprehend a fugitive charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery who absconded and fled to Mexico.

Hightower is currently in custody awaiting extradition to Botetourt County from Webb County, Texas.