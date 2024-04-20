Crews extinguish Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS were responded to reports of a fire on the 1500 block of Patterson Avenue SW shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived on scene, there was smoke and flames coming from the multi-level home.

🔥 Shortly before 4 p.m. yesterday, Roanoke Fire-EMS crews responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of Patterson Ave SW. More information will be provided when available. 🔥

No word on if anyone was inside at the time of the fire, or injuries.

