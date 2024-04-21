Lynchburg house fire sends one person to hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1300 block of Bedford Avenue on Saturday evening around 7 p.m.

Reports were called in saying fire and smoke were coming from the back of the house.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found the back of the two-story home on fire.

Crews said one person was inside the home when the fire started.

He suffered second degree burns and was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire crews have mostly cleared from the 1300 block of Bedford Avenue where a structure fire earlier this evening damaged... Posted by Lynchburg Fire Department on Saturday, April 20, 2024

Fire crews got the blaze under control in about 10 minutes.

Officials said the home behind the burned house suffered heat damage from the flames.

They believe the fire began on the outside of the home on the ground level.

The cause is under investigation.