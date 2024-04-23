Local American Idol Golden Ticket winner set to perform at Roanoke’s Strawberry Festival

Jeslynn Gelaine, a Roanoke teen who won the Golden Ticket on American Idol, is set to grace the stage at this year’s Strawberry Festival at Elmwood Park on May 4.

ROANOKE, Va. – Those planning to attend Roanoke’s Strawberry Festival are in for a treat.

Jeslynn Gelaine, a Roanoke Valley teen who won the Golden Ticket on American Idol, is set to grace the stage at this year’s Strawberry Festival at Elmwood Park on Saturday, May 4.

Earlier this month, the ambitious young girl was able to make it to the Hollywood round, placing 150 out of 60,000 contestants.

In addition to this sweet performance, the festival will also feature desserts, artisan vendors, local businesses and more local performers. You can purchase your tickets here.

To hear more about Jeslynn’s story and her passion for going after her dreams, click here.