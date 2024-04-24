‘I don’t know how they survived’: Six injured after car crashes into Franklin Co. home

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Landlord Glenn Frith stares in disbelief, inspecting the wreckage after a car crashed through a Franklin County home Tuesday night.

Virginia State Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. when the driver of a red Ford Mustang ran off Foggy Ridge Road, through two fences, barely missing a building and a massive tree before hitting the home.

“I don’t know how they survived,” said Frith.

Frith got a call from his tenant about the crash and rushed over.

[The driver] went airborne at that time because of the roots of the tree and kind of got up higher and went through the entire house,” said Frith.

Police said six people were taken to the hospital, including:

A 28-year-old woman

A 69-year-old woman

An 8-year-old boy

An 8-year-old girl

A 2-year-old boy

The driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man

Police said all have non-life-threatening injuries, except for the 2-year-old boy who is fighting for his life.

“He was in the crib, but got thrown out of it into the next room,” said Frith.

After Frith got to the scene, he said he drove four people to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital so they could be with their family.

“This is disaster for anyone,” said Frith.

On Wednesday, 10 News spoke with the driver, Joshua Wright, over the phone in between his treatments at the hospital. He said he had a seizure behind the wheel and doctors just diagnosed him with epilepsy. Wright said he’s only worried about the family and is asking for everyone’s prayers.

Frith is calling it a miracle.

“To look at everything, you would probably think four or five didn’t make it. But they did,” said Frith. “Thank the Lord for that.”

Frith said the home is likely a total loss.

State Police are still investigating the crash. They said the driver was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigating trooper will consult with the Franklin County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office when the investigation has been completed, as to any charges that will be placed.