27-year-old Rocky Mount man indicted on child pornography, bestiality charges

A 27-year-old Rocky Mount man was indicted Monday on 25 charges of possessing child pornography and two charges of sexual abuse of an animal, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the sheriff’s office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Luther Henry Wagner may be in possession of child pornography.

We’re told that after further investigation and the execution of search warrants, Wagner was arrested on March 25, 2024, and charged with possession of child pornography.

He has been incarcerated since his initial arrest and is being held without bond.