83º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

27-year-old Rocky Mount man indicted on child pornography, bestiality charges

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Franklin County, Crime
Luther Wagner (Franklin County Sheriff's Office) (WSLS)

A 27-year-old Rocky Mount man was indicted Monday on 25 charges of possessing child pornography and two charges of sexual abuse of an animal, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the sheriff’s office received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Luther Henry Wagner may be in possession of child pornography.

We’re told that after further investigation and the execution of search warrants, Wagner was arrested on March 25, 2024, and charged with possession of child pornography.

He has been incarcerated since his initial arrest and is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos