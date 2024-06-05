Questions remain after fatal officer-involved shooting

NARROWS, Va. – We know know that Jason McDuffy of Beckley, West Virginia was the one who led police on a cross-county chase, before being shot and killed.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Office tells us it all started at Light and Sons, a convenience store and U-Haul dealer in Narrows.

We’re told McDuffy stole a dolly. Once it was realized, police were called, and the chase ensued.

The chase lasted around 30 miles in the New River Valley, before the shooting on Pepper’s Ferry Road in Christiansburg.

We went in to talk with the owner to find out what went down, but he told us police asked him not to comment.

But we were able to walk over to where they keep all of their trailers. It’s right off of a busy road, and none of the trailers had locks.

10 News obtained surveillance video from when the chase ended.

Around the nine-minute mark, police pulled McDuffy over. Only a couple minutes later, they shot him.

The video goes on for around 20 minutes after that. There’s no visable attempt to remove him from the car, or get medical help.

We wanted to know the reasoning behind that, so I called Virginia State Police.

No answer, but Tuesday, here’s what they had to say:

“The driver refused to comply with officers’ directions and the driver presented a firearm. Officers fired striking the subject,” Sergeant Rick Garletts said.

This is under investigation by Virginia State Police, and it’s still early in the investigation, so we will let you know as soon as there are any updates.