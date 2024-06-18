WATCH: Watch parties for candidates Bob Good, John McGuire in House of Rep. GOP District 5 race

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Watch parties for candidates Bob Good and John McGuire are set to be held in Lynchburg this evening, awaiting the results of the House of Representatives GOP District 5 Primary race.

Click here to stay up-to-date on results as they come in.

Here’s a look at the watch parties for Incumbent Bob Good, and State Senator John McGuire:

(R) Incumbent Bob Good

Good posted the following message to Twitter Tuesday night:

Right now, we’re still waiting on the final election results of today’s Primary. As we wait, I wanted to thank you for your support thus far. You made sure your vote was cast. Many of you gave up your precious time to make phone calls and knock on doors. Several of you had tough… — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) June 19, 2024

(R) John McGuire

Though results are still coming in, McGuire made a ‘winning’ speech Tuesday night. If you missed it, you can watch it below.