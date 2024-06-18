72º
WATCH: Watch parties for candidates Bob Good, John McGuire in House of Rep. GOP District 5 race

All eyes on Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Watch parties for candidates Bob Good and John McGuire are set to be held in Lynchburg this evening, awaiting the results of the House of Representatives GOP District 5 Primary race.

Here’s a look at the watch parties for Incumbent Bob Good, and State Senator John McGuire:

(R) Incumbent Bob Good

Good posted the following message to Twitter Tuesday night:

(R) John McGuire

Though results are still coming in, McGuire made a ‘winning’ speech Tuesday night. If you missed it, you can watch it below.

