Get pulled over? You may get a gift card instead of a ticket

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

ROANOKE, Va. – If you got stopped by law enforcement, usually you’re a little concerned.

However, people in Roanoke actually may feel relieved.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office and police announced a partnership with Advance Auto Parts to give gift cards to drivers who are pulled over for an equipment violation like a broken headlight or taillight.

“It is about building relationships and fostering trust between law enforcement and our citizens we serve here in the Roanoke Valley,” Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash said. “By offering help, a helping hand, instead of a punitive measure, we hope to show that we are here to protect and support our community.”

Deputies are giving away $25 gift cards. The store is donating $1,500 to the cause overall.

