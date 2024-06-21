Walking in Isaac’s footsteps: A final journey full of love

ROANOKE, Va. – A homegoing celebration — Isaac style.

Friday, 15-year-old Isaac Cunningham was laid to rest. And just like his mom Kierston Cole asked for, everyone wore white.

“Exactly like I wanted, yes, yes it was. It was beautiful,” Cole said.

Then came one last journey for Isaac. A final walk to and from school, finished by his friends and family.

For Ohanna Thomason it was a route she’s taken hundreds of times, walking home almost every day by Isaac’s side.

“He’d always run to catch up to me, ‘Ohanna, I’m gonna walk you home because it’s not safe for you to do that!’” she said.

Isaac never told anyone about those trips to make sure Ohanna got home safely.

“He’d drink a drink of water out of my water hose, then he’d run home as fast as he could because he didn’t want to get in trouble,” she said.

That time spent together means even more now.

“It meant everything to me. I’ve never had anybody do that for me, or even just express the kindness that he did for me, it’s just crazy, and now that he’s not here, it’s just a crazy feeling as well,” Ohanna said.

She took that last walk surrounded by dozens of other family, friends and community members.

Like La’cian Divers, Kierston’s best friend, who lost her own son to gun violence last year.

“I’m proud of her. She pulled that strength up out of her and made it beautiful for him today,” she said.

Love, present everywhere you turned.

“This is love honey, cause it’s hot out here,” La’Cian said.

We walked from Isaac’s house and finished in front of the apartments where he was shot.

Kierston, reminding everyone to leave their sadness there.

Everyone took time to reflect on Isaac’s life, and came to the same conclusion: he would have loved this.

“He was a person that was of the people. He wanted to be around people all the time. So, having all his people together and just being one, I think it’s a great thing. It’s beautiful,” Ohanna said.

The suspect in Isaac’s killing has not been named because he is a minor, but he is being charged with first-degree murder, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

There will be a hearing Aug. 6 to determine whether or not he will be tried as an adult. He remains in custody.