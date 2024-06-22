82º
Join Insider

Local News

City of Danville receives $50,000 ‘Hometown Grant,’ courtesy of T-Mobile

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Danville, T-Mobile, Hometown Grant
(T-Mobile 2024)

DANVILLE, Va. – Friday, T-Mobile presented a $50,000 check to the City of Danville, one of 25 towns across the country to receive a “Hometown Grant.”

The grant will go to expanding the backpack weekend feeding program into Pittsylvania County adding a cargo van to transport much-needed food items to youth to increase school attendance, according to T-Mobile.

Recommended Videos

T-Mobile said that since the company launched its five-year commitment to small towns, it has awarded 300 communities across 47 states over $13 million in funding.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

email

Recommended Videos