City of Danville receives $50,000 ‘Hometown Grant,’ courtesy of T-Mobile

DANVILLE, Va. – Friday, T-Mobile presented a $50,000 check to the City of Danville, one of 25 towns across the country to receive a “Hometown Grant.”

The grant will go to expanding the backpack weekend feeding program into Pittsylvania County adding a cargo van to transport much-needed food items to youth to increase school attendance, according to T-Mobile.

T-Mobile said that since the company launched its five-year commitment to small towns, it has awarded 300 communities across 47 states over $13 million in funding.