Salem Fair returns this week with new attractions

SALEM, Va. – A family favorite for more than three decades is back.

The Salem Fair kicks off this Wednesday. On Monday, crews were on site preparing the midway for opening day.

There will be more than 40 rides, with a new fast pass where guests can pay a fee to skip the lines.

The summer staple brings in 2-300,000 visitors each year.

“We bring joy to people, we bring an event regardless of the economy, regardless of weather — we’re here to provide fun and entertainment and joy, that’s our primary mission,” said Heidi Deggeller-Pugh of Deggeller Attractions.

There will also be live entertainment, and of course, lots of fried foods.

”You’ve gotta have funnel cakes, you’ve gotta have cotton candy, you’ve gotta have candy apples — you’ve got all those staples, but we’ve got everything from pizza that’s made with dill pickles on it, we got macaroni and cheese that you can add free seafood to, corndogs, and hotdogs, and burgers...just everything you can gastronomically enjoy,” said Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter.

The fair will be in Salem through July 14.

It’s free to attend, but if you want to get on the rides, you’ll need to buy a wristband.