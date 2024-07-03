Salem Fair kicks off summer season with safety measures, huge economic impact

SALEM, Va. – The rides are ready and the fryers fired up. The Salem Fair kicked off its summer season on Wednesday.

There are 40 rides, plus 40 games and food stands. In addition, there are free shows and concerts daily.

“It’s exciting. It’s fun. And the weather’s going to be good today too,” said Fair Manager Carey Harveycutter. He’s been behind the scenes since day one: co-founding the fair back in 1988 to help boost business during the slow summer months.

“It is a tremendous undertaking,” said Harveycutter.

About 600 fair staff live on the grounds, not to mention visitors from out of town, who shop at local grocery and hardware stores and eat at local restaurants. Those dollars spent stay in Salem.

“It is north of $7 million at least,” said Harveycutter about the fair’s annual economic impact.

The fair attracts about 250,000 visitors each year. Harveycutter said safety is number one, especially after the 2021 shooting at the fair injured two people.

“The environment of the world has just changed,” said Harveycutter.

There is a new pedestrian zone in front of the Salem Civic Center. If you’re bringing a bag, it has to be small and clear. And anyone under 18 years old must be with a parent or guardian 25 or older, at all times.

“With the metal detectors, the clear bag policy, the age requirements, we’re doing everything that we can to ensure a safe environment for the public,” said Harveycutter.

10 News talked with Heidi Deggeller Pugh, the chief operating officer of Deggeller Attractions Inc., which runs the carnival rides, food and games. She said while they want families to have fun, safety comes first.

“We are here to provide joy and entertainment and part of that is making our patrons feel safe from the second they walk in the gate, to the first ride they get on, ‘til they get in their car to go home,” said Deggeller Pugh.

The fair runs until July 14. Don’t miss out on WSLS night at the fair on July 10. Admission is free, but ride wristbands must be purchased. For more information, click here.