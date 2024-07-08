Dog rescued from cave in Narrows

A dog is being called a living miracle after being rescued from a cave in Narrows.

A group of professional cavers discovered the dog had fallen 50 feet and over the course of three hours, worked to bring her up to the surface, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter.

Jesse Rochette spent time gaining her trust until he could strap her to his chest and bring her up.

She was rushed to Virginia Tech’s Vet School and miraculously, she had no broken bones.

“I think this is the first time anything like this has ever happened,” said Bill Ahern, an animal control officer for the county. “Those guys that found her and did all that work to get her out of there, just incredible.”

She does have Lyme Disease, some inflammation on her spine, and she can’t use her back legs very well, but the Giles County Animal Shelter said after some medicine and rest, she’ll be up and moving in a few days.

“She’s a super sweet girl and we’re just happy to see that once we got her on some pain medicine and everything she’s coming around,” said Kelsy Sylvester, assistant manager at Giles County Animal Shelter. “She’s feeling better, and sweet as can be.”

Jesse came back to visit her and nicknamed her Sparsy a.k.a SPAR-C or Small Party Assisted Rescue - Canine.

Officials with the shelter said they have not found Sparsy’s owners so if she is your dog, or you know the owners, contact the Giles County Animal Shelter.

And, if you’d like to help out with Sparsy’s medical expenses, you can donate to the GoFundMe here.