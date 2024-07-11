Roanoke County apartment fire causes $20,000 in damages

ROANOKE CO, Va. – Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at Ridgeview Apartments Thursday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

Officials said there was no sign of an exterior fire, but evidence of a fire was found on the fifth floor that was already extinguished by the apartment’s sprinkler system. Damage from the fire was minimal, but the sprinkler system caused about $20,000 in damages and displaced four units.

No injuries were reported, and displaced residents are being assisted by property managers and renters insurance companies.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports that the cause of the fire was unattended melting wax on a stove top.

The fire department emphasizes the importance of working smoke alarms and sprinkler systems that helped top this fire from spreading.