Martinsville teacher publishes book highlighting historic, untold stories of Patrick County

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A Martinsville Middle School history teacher is sharing the untold stories of Patrick County in her newly published book, “Patrick Pioneers Part One.”

Beverly Belcher Woody spent three years writing the book. But her fascination with history came long before that.

“I have always loved history ever since I was a little kid. I just love hearing about ordinary people who do extraordinary things,” said Woody.

“Patrick Pioneers Part One” is a compilation of 100 stories from people who lived in Patrick County, dating as far back as the 1700s.

“If we don’t continue sharing these stories and telling these stories, they’re going to be lost to the ages. And some of them did some really miraculous things and they are survivors,” said Woody.

Some stories are from her own family, passed down for generations.

“This is a recipe that my grandma wrote down about baked chicken. She said, ‘Go into the hen house at night. Pick out a hen that is rather plump, but not too fat. Grab her by the legs and hold her neck to keep her from squawking,’” read Woody.

Woody has plans to tell even more stories in part two, which she’s already working on.

“I have just barely touched the surface of what can be shared just in Patrick County, every community has stories like this, every community. But this is just my little contribution to the world,” she said.

“Patrick Pioneers Part One” is currently available on Amazon.

Woody plans to donate money made off of book sales to the Patrick County Historical Society and Museum and the Martinsville-Henry County Heritage Museum to be used for youth educational programming.

The book will be on sale locally for the first time Jul. 28 at 2 p.m. during the Tom Talks History program at the Ararat Ruritan Club.

Proceeds from the day’s book sales will support the Perry Family Scholarship, which supports college-bound seniors from Patrick County High School planning to major in history.