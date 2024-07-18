Three men arrested after drug bust in Alleghany County Saturday

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Three men have been arrested and charged after a drug bust in Covington Saturday, according to the Alleghany County Sherriff’s Office.

On Saturday, July 13 the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force was conducting surveillance when a hand-to-hand drug transaction was observed, we’re told.

With the assistance of the Alleghany County Sherriff’s Office, a traffic stop was conducted and one ounce of suspected fentanyl valued at $3,000, one gram of Xanax, a handgun, $4804.00 in US Currency, and a 2008 Dodge pickup were seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects have been identified as 27-year-old Tristan Crookshanks of West Virginia. 28-year-old Ragan Bostic of West Virginia. 21-year-old Richard Harris of West Virginia.

Crookshanks is charged with the following:

Distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

possession of a firearm while possessing schedule 1 or 2 drug

Bostic is charged with the following:

Distribution of a Schedule 1 or 2 drug

Possession of a firearm while possessing schedule 1 or 2 drug

Harris is charged with the following: