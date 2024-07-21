Boil water notice issued for Radford residents

RADFORD, Va. – A boil water notice has been issued for Radford residents as the city works on repairing a water main break, we’re told.
10 News has learned that due to a water main break near Oakland Avenue, Forest Avenue, and Second Street Radford residents West of Wadsworth Street and those who are also experiencing low water pressure or loss of water have been given a boil water notice.
Customers have also been encouraged to conserve water during this time.
Customers should do the following:
- Fill pot with water
- heat the water until bubbles come quickly from the bottom of the pot to the top
- Keep heating the water for one more minute
- Turn off the heat source and let the water cool
- Pour water into a clean, sanitized container with a cover for storage