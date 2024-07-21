Boil water notice issued for Radford residents

RADFORD, Va. – A boil water notice has been issued for Radford residents as the city works on repairing a water main break, we’re told.

10 News has learned that due to a water main break near Oakland Avenue, Forest Avenue, and Second Street Radford residents West of Wadsworth Street and those who are also experiencing low water pressure or loss of water have been given a boil water notice.

Recommended Videos

Customers have also been encouraged to conserve water during this time.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Customers should do the following: