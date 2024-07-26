81º
43-year-old man killed after three-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday, VSP said

Duncan Weigand, Digital Content Producer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a three-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Wednesday, according to the department.

The crash occurred Wednesday at 6:30 in the morning on Sontag Road, one-tenth of a mile west of Cooper Road in Franklin County, we’re told.

10 News has learned a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Sontag Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and side-swiped a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, then struck a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire head-on.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as 43-year-old Sherman Mason of Penhook. Mr. Mason was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, we’ve learned.

The 30-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The 52-year-old driver of the Jeep was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured, VSP said.

Charges are pending for the driver of the Chevrolet and the crash remains under investigation.

Duncan Weigand joined WSLS 10’s digital team in June 2024, weeks after graduating from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s in communication studying multimedia journalism and a cognate in marketing.

