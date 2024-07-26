43-year-old man killed after three-vehicle crash in Franklin County Wednesday, VSP said

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a three-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on Wednesday, according to the department.

The crash occurred Wednesday at 6:30 in the morning on Sontag Road, one-tenth of a mile west of Cooper Road in Franklin County, we’re told.

10 News has learned a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east on Sontag Road when the vehicle crossed the center line and side-swiped a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, then struck a 2001 Pontiac Sunfire head-on.

The driver of the Pontiac was identified as 43-year-old Sherman Mason of Penhook. Mr. Mason was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene, we’ve learned.

The 30-year-old driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The 52-year-old driver of the Jeep was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured, VSP said.

Charges are pending for the driver of the Chevrolet and the crash remains under investigation.