Opening ceremony brings Olympics, Blue Ridge Games excitement

ROANOKE, Va. – The world gathered around their TV screens to watch incredible athletes from around the world as the Olympics officially kicked off on Friday.

“The opening ceremony is one of my favorite parts,” fan Melissa Kinlaw said. “I’ve watched it every year, and so I’m excited to be able to see it live, to be able to see it on the big screen.”

32 different sports will be played in the coming weeks and many people have a favorite.

“I think the track and field, I’m really excited for that this year,” fan Jean Hoell said.

“I like the water, and growing up in high school we didn’t have a swim team, so I love watching the swimming,” fan Chris Thompson said. “Those guys are passionate, and they do very well.”

“There’s so much here in Southwest Virginia and the Roanoke Valley that we have that we don’t even know,” Thompson said. “This is a great way to experience and explore some of those things that you may have never even known about.”

