Two men arrested after armed Pizza Hut robbery in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Two men have been arrested following a robbery that occurred at a Pizza Hut on Riverside Drive in Danville last Wednesday.

Danville Police Department said the men were identified as 19-year-old Jayvian Davis and 21-year-old Phayzaun Edmonds. Davis was found in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and was arrested on charges of carjacking, armed robbery, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was given a $1 million bond. Edmonds was arrested by DPD for conspiracy to commit carjacking. He is being held under no bond.

DPD thanked the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in the investigation.

