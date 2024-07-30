‘A real wake up call’: Lynchburg group calling for intervention after teen arrests

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Teens as young as 13 years old were caught up in crime this weekend in Lynchburg.

Four teenagers, 13 to 15 years old, are charged with crimes ranging from possession of a firearm to giving police a fake I.D.

This all comes after shots were reportedly fired along Cabell Street.

“This should be a real wake up call,” Director of One Community, One Voice James Camm said.

Camm has seen his share of gun violence in Lynchburg but said when you see kids that young, there needs to be an intervention.

“What goes through your mind when you hear about incidents with kids this young?” 10 News Reporter Abbie Coleman asked.

“It lets me know we still have work to do,” Camm said.

Camm tells us no one was hurt—this time.

But even so, this is a chance to change the direction of their lives.

“Responsibility in this. Ownership in this. Also, constantly keeping up with them now, ensuring they have something, but not destroying them as an adult,” he said.

“You have a 13-year-old in that group. That’s middle school. Why do you think it’s starting so young? This violence and gang activity, why do you think it’s starting so young?” Coleman asked.

“I think it’s a sense of belonging. Then also a sense of people recruiting that young,” Camm said.

People in the neighborhood told police what they saw and that helped catch the teens.

One Community, One Voice is hoping to spur that even more by giving security cameras to anyone who wants one.

Camm hopes this will not only help people to come forward with information but squash the crime altogether.

“I believe that will stamp out some of the behavior that they think they’re emboldened to do. Cameras change people’s attitudes. Cameras change their thoughts, their behavior and their mindsets,” Camm said.

There is currently a waiting list for the security cameras. You can find the application here.

If you’d like to donate to the program, a donation form can be found here.