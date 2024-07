BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department responded to a fire Tuesday night.

Crews were called to Union Church Road at about 7:30 p.m. and arrived to find smoke showing from the home, with flames showing around the meter box and coming from the walls.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was hurt or displaced. The fire department also did not disclose the cause of the fire.

10 News will continue to update this article as details become readily available.