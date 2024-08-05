Statewide Zoom call on cell phone-free education set for Monday morning

The Virginia Department of Education is giving people throughout the Commonwealth a chance to voice their concerns and provide input on cell phone-free education.
On Monday (Aug. 5) at 10:30 a.m., there will be a statewide Zoom meeting where parents, educators and community members can weigh in on what they feel is the best course of action when it comes to removing cell phones from the classroom.
Recommended Videos
The meeting will examine the effect cell phones and social media can have on education and youth mental health, all while giving you the opportunity to have a say in the potential changes to guidelines.
[RELATED: New cell phone policies in local school systems]
Anyone is welcome to join and discuss their expectations for the upcoming policy changes that will take effect in January 2025. If you would like to join the virtual conversation, you can register through the Virtual Zoom Commonwealth Conversation page.