Business collecting donations for fallen Smyth County sheriff deputy

Smyth County – Following the death of Smyth County sheriff’s deputy, Hunter Reedy on Friday, one local business is doing what they can to show their support to the Reedy family.

Patriotic Pitmaster BBQ is a food truck owned and operated by first responders. When they heard about the shooting taking the life of Hunter Reedy, they decided to start collecting donations for the Reedy family.

Their goal as a business is to give back to first responders who put their lives on the line.

100% of the donations will go straight to deputy Reedy’s family.

“We’ve been asked all day, why did you do this, what are you doing and what we did. We dedicated our day to raising funds, being a drop off point for donations and more or less a place to be a beacon for the community to try to take in donations for the family,” Kenny Dae, owner and operator Patriotic Pitmaster BBQ.

The BBQ truck was open from 2-8 Saturday and collected just around $2,300 for Hunter Reedy’s family.