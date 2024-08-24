Latest updates on Wawa coming to Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – 10 News has been working for you and following a story about when the Wawa will be coming to Botetourt County since word of the store expanding to Daleville came about in December of last year.

In January the planning committee voted against it, however, 10 News reported that the Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to expand the chain to Daleville.

Since then nothing has happened and we have reached out to Wawa officials multiple times.

Friday night they got back to us and said the following:

We are very interested in expanding to this market, but at this point, we are not able to confirm or share any details on a specific location as it is too soon in the planning and approval process to do so. We will keep you updated on confirmations and timelines once those details become available. Wawa

10 News will continue to stay on the story and bring you more information as it becomes available.