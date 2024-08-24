WATCH: Floyd Living Traditions Festival returns this weekend

FLOYD, Va. – Music and the arts return to Floyd this weekend for the second annual Floyd Living Traditions Festival Saturday.

The event celebrates Appalachian traditions and heritage featuring nearly 70 artists and seven musical performances.

Demonstrations and events will also be happening throughout the day at the Floyd Center for the Arts and include barn quilt making, arts and crafts, great food and more.

Visitors can also participate in 30-minute workshops to learn more about the arts and crafts on display.

“Everyone loves a reason to come to Floyd for art and music. This is the festival that showcases all of that,” Keela Dooley Marshall, Executive Director of the Floyd Center for the Arts, said.

The event is free and open to the public and it runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Floyd Center for the Arts.