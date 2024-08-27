Amherst County vigil honors Elsie Wiggington, raises awareness for domestic violence

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Elsie Wiggington’s family continues to go through the healing process after learning her remains were found earlier this month.

The event served as a moment of remembrance and an opportunity to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Wigginton was reported missing in June 2023, and for over a year, her family harbored suspicions about her husband, Frederick. Their worst fears were confirmed when Wigginton’s body was discovered earlier this month beneath a concrete slab at her former home.

Elsie’s sister Mary Jordan was at the vigil with her daughters. She often remembers the time she grew up in a group home with Elsie.

“Just remembering the good times…we grew up in a group home. It was 12 of us in the cottage. We always went to school together. We were always together,” Jordan said. “I miss my sister”

Victoria Seal has been pushing for justice for half-sister ever since her disappearance. She quickly addressed how helpful people were throughout the entire search.

“We thank each and every one of you for your time. We thank you for coming out here today. We thank you, everyone who brought awareness to her case,” Seal said.

The vigil also served as an opportunity to talk about domestic violence.

Amy Mclvor, with the YWCA, wanted people who attended the vigil to spread a message.

“There are generations behind us, watching what we do. It’s our job to make sure that they know how to have a healthy relationship,” Mclvor said.