Blacksburg pediatrician’s medical license suspended

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Board of Medicine has suspended a Blacksburg pediatrician’s medical license.

According to public records, Dalton M. Renick, D.O.’s medical license was suspended on Thursday for alleged ‘disruptive’ and ‘sexual’ behavior that violated state law. In its report, the Board concluded that the suspension was warranted due to a “substantial danger to public health or safety.”

The report details that between August 2021 and February 2024, while employed as a pediatrician at Carillon Children’s in Cave Spring, Renick “engaged in behavior of a sexual nature as well as engaged in an egregious pattern of disruptive behavior.”

The Board reported that Renick used expletives repeatedly in front of patients and their families, made comments of a sexual nature regarding patients and made ‘inappropriate’ comments about others’ physical characteristics and ethnicity.

The Board’s report states that Dr. Renick’s employment was terminated on Feb. 8, 2024.

In a statement to 10 News, a spokesperson for Carillon said:

“The claims contained in the Board of Medicine Notice of Hearing are concerning to us, and we take such allegations very seriously. While we can confirm that Dr. Renick’s employment was terminated on February 8, 2024, at the conclusion of a confidential employment investigation, we are unable to provide any comments or details regarding this personnel matter. We continue to cooperate with the Board of Medicine as they investigate.”

Dalton later joined New Beginnings Pediatrics. It posted on Facebook on Saturday:

10 News left a message with the owner seeking further comment. We have also reached out to Dalton Renick and the attorney representing him before the board.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health Professions tells 10 News an emergency hearing in the case had been set for Sept. 13, but Dalton requested a delay.

Renick has not been accused of or charged with any criminal misconduct.

10 News has attached the full report below. We do want to warn you that you may find some of the details disturbing.